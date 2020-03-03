March 03, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Try Roaming Packs': Babul Supriyo To Rahul Gandhi After His Jibe At PM Modi

'Try Roaming Packs': Babul Supriyo To Rahul Gandhi After His Jibe At PM Modi

BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for his remark over PM Modi's tweet.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Try Roaming Packs': Babul Supriyo To Rahul Gandhi After His Jibe At PM Modi
BJP MP from West Bengal, Babul Supriyo.
File Photo
'Try Roaming Packs': Babul Supriyo To Rahul Gandhi After His Jibe At PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2020-03-03T13:03:30+0530

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet wherein he said he would be "giving up" his social media accounts.

On Monday, after PM Modi took to Twitter to announce quitting social media, Gandhi responded by saying that the PM should "give up hatred, not social media".

Supriyo reacted to the Congress leader and said: "... when you tweet from your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least 4 times more for data usage” targeting his personal and professional trips to foreign countries.

“But 10day/15 days International Roaming packs are available.. try availing that in your next trip.. For your short stays in India, you may use normal Data Packs” Mr. Supriyo suggested referring to the foreign trips of Mr. Gandhi.

According to the Prime Minister's website, PM Modi has made 59 foreign trips since coming to power in May 2014; his most recent was in November year when he visited Brazil for the 11th BRICS summit.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Death Toll Surges In Italy, Iran And China; India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Babul Supriyo Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Twitter BJP Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos