'Try Roaming Packs': Babul Supriyo To Rahul Gandhi After His Jibe At PM Modi

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet wherein he said he would be "giving up" his social media accounts.

On Monday, after PM Modi took to Twitter to announce quitting social media, Gandhi responded by saying that the PM should "give up hatred, not social media".

Supriyo reacted to the Congress leader and said: "... when you tweet from your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least 4 times more for data usage” targeting his personal and professional trips to foreign countries.

Bhai.. when you tweet frm your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least 4 times more for Data Usage.. But 10day/15 days International Roaming packs are available.. try availing that in your next trip.. For your short stays in India, you may use normal Data Packs ð https://t.co/5Lt4cb80Kf — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 3, 2020

“But 10day/15 days International Roaming packs are available.. try availing that in your next trip.. For your short stays in India, you may use normal Data Packs” Mr. Supriyo suggested referring to the foreign trips of Mr. Gandhi.

According to the Prime Minister's website, PM Modi has made 59 foreign trips since coming to power in May 2014; his most recent was in November year when he visited Brazil for the 11th BRICS summit.