PM Modi To Quit Twitter, Facebook? Social Media Abuzz Following PM's Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left social media users puzzled, hinting that he could leave Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube next Sunday.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the Prime Minister said.

With 53.3 million followers on Twitter and 44 million on Facebook, PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.

Social Media is already abuzz with speculations that the Prime Minister's account could have been hacked.