PM Modi To Quit Twitter, Facebook? Social Media Abuzz Following PM's Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left social media users puzzled, hinting that he could leave Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube next Sunday.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the Prime Minister said.
This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020
With 53.3 million followers on Twitter and 44 million on Facebook, PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.
Social Media is already abuzz with speculations that the Prime Minister's account could have been hacked.
NZ Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: India 90/6 After Dismissing New Zealand For 235, Lead By 97 Runs
Delhi Riots: IB Operative Ankit Sharma Brutally And Repeatedly Stabbed To Death, Says Post-Mortem Report
'You Are Lying': BJP's Anurag Thakur Denies Raising 'Desh Ke Ghaddaron Ko' Slogan
NZ Vs IND, 2nd Test: This Is Outrageous! Try Describing Ravindra Jadeja's Catch To Dismiss Neil Wagner - VIDEO
Bengali Actor And Former TMC MP Tapas Paul Passes Away
SC Says Law Can Regulate Offerings At Religious Places If Used For Terrorism, Casino
How The Dead Ship In 'Bhoot' Came Alive On Screen
NZ Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: India 90/6 After Dismissing New Zealand For 235, Lead By 97 Runs