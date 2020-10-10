TRP Scam: Republic TV CFO Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram To Appear Before Mumbai Police Today

Republic TV’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram will appear before Mumbai Police today in connection with the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket it is probing.

The police also summoned accountants of Marathi channels 'Fakt Marathi' and 'Box Cinema' and those of a couple of advertising agencies, he said.

Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed that Republic TV's CFO has been called.

The racket came to light when BARC, an organization that measures TRP, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the police said.

As per the summon, there are reasonable grounds to believe that Sundaram is "acquainted with certain facts and circumstances of the matter and the same are required to be ascertained".

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the fake TRP racket and he was asked to appear at 11 am.

On Thursday, the police arrested four people including owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the case.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed that three channels including Republic TV manipulated the TRP.

(With PTI inputs)

