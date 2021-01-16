TRP Scam: Ex-CEO Of BARC Admitted To JJ Hospital

Former CEO of rating agency BARC, Partho Dasgupta, has been admitted in the ICU of state-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

He was arrested in the alleged fake Television Ratings Point (TRP) case,

Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.

Dasgupta was admitted to the ICU of JJ hospital and is on Oxygen support, he said.

Dasgupta was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.

A Mumbai court had earlier this month rejected the bail plea of Dasgupta, stating that he played a vital role in the scam.

The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta with "lakhs of rupees" to ramp up the news channels viewership.

Earlier, a Mumbai court, while rejecting the bail plea of Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) former CEO Partho Dasgupta, had observed that he played a "vital role" in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam.

In his order, the magistrate had said the material available on record shows the involvement of the accused in the alleged crime.

"The present applicant (Dasgupta) played the vital role in the commission of offence," he observed in his order.

The alleged scam came to light last year when rating agency BARC filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, saying certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

(With PTI inputs.)

