Toolkit Case: After Disha Ravi, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Nikita Jacob

Nikita Jacob has been absconding and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her by a Delhi court on the request of Delhi Police.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2021
The Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against activist-lawyer Nikita Jacob in connection with its probe in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case.

This comes hours after 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was remanded to five-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody. Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday for her alleged involvement in sharing the 'toolkit' related to the farmer's protest on social media.

According to sources, Nikita Jacob has been absconding and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her by a Delhi court on the request of Delhi Police.

On February 11, a team went to search Nikita Jacob's house. According to Delhi Police Special Cell sources, since the team arrived at Jacob’s home around evening, officials could not question her.

The activist-lawyer, however, signed documents, saying she will join the investigation but went underground after the special cell’s visit to her house, Delhi Police sources claimed.

