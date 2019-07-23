﻿
TMC Worker Beaten To Death In West Bengal, 6 Arrested

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2019
Representative Image
2019-07-23T17:52:54+0530

Trinamool Congress worker was beaten to death in West Bengal's Hooghly district, following which six people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The ruling party's district president Dilip Yadav accused BJP activists of killing Lalchand Bag for attending Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on July 21, a charge refuted by the saffron party.

Bag (40), a resident of Nakunda village in Goghat 1 block, was beaten up on Monday night when he was returning home from a market, a police officer said.

He was taken to the Arambagh sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu said, "On the complaint of Bag's father against 27 people, six have been arrested so far and investigation is underway."

Meanwhile, BJP's Arambagh organisational district president Biman Ghosh said the death of Bag was a result of infighting within the ruling party of the state.

The Trinamool Congress organises Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 every year in memory of 13 Youth Congress workers, who were killed in police firing on July 21, 1993.

(PTI)

 

