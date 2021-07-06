TMC Leader Mukul Roy's wife Krishna Roy passes away in Chennai

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy's wife Krishna Roy passed away following a cardiac arrest in Chennai, early on Tuesday morning. She will be brought back to Kolkata for her final rites later on Wednesday.

Krishna Roy passed away at 4:35 am on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Chennai. Wife of Mukul Roy who is one of the founding members of TMC, Krishna Roy had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata last month after contracting Covid-19

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee also made a visit to the hospital in which she was recuperating amid rumours of a Mukul Roy, who had left TMC in 2017 to join the BJP, returning to TMC.

Roy, who won from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, eventually did return to TMC.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine