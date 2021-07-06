July 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  10 Year Old Male Tiger Found Dead At Ranthambore National Park

10 Year Old Male Tiger Found Dead At Ranthambore National Park

The carcass of T-65 was found in a waterhole. The reason behind the death will be clear after the postmortem,” said T C Verma, Chief Conservator of Forest, Sawaimadhopur

Outlook Web Desk 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:48 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
10 Year Old Male Tiger Found Dead At Ranthambore National Park
Carcass of a 10 year old male tiger has been retrieved from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan
PTI
10 Year Old Male Tiger Found Dead At Ranthambore National Park
outlookindia.com
2021-07-06T15:48:30+05:30

 According to an official, on Tuesday, a cadaver of a 10-year-old male tiger has been recovered at the  Ranthambore National Park in Sawaimadhopur district of Rajasthan 


“The carcass of T-65 was found in a waterhole. The reason behind the death will be clear after the postmortem,” T C Verma, Chief Conservator of Forest, Sawaimadhopur, said.


According to Verma, 68 tigers are left in the national park. ]

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: Jyotiraditya, Sushil Modi, Sonowal Likely To Make Entry

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Jaipur Tiger Death Ranthambore National Park Tiger National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos