10 Year Old Male Tiger Found Dead At Ranthambore National Park

According to an official, on Tuesday, a cadaver of a 10-year-old male tiger has been recovered at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawaimadhopur district of Rajasthan
“The carcass of T-65 was found in a waterhole. The reason behind the death will be clear after the postmortem,” T C Verma, Chief Conservator of Forest, Sawaimadhopur, said.
According to Verma, 68 tigers are left in the national park. ]
(With PTI Inputs)
