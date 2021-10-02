Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
J&K: 1 Civilian Killed, 1 Injured In Three Militant Attacks In Kashmir

In the first incident at about 5.50 PM, militants fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

J&K: 1 Civilian Killed, 1 Injured In Three Militant Attacks In Kashmir
Representational Image | PTI

J&K: 1 Civilian Killed, 1 Injured In Three Militant Attacks In Kashmir
2021-10-02T21:48:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 9:48 pm

Police on Saturday confirmed killing of a civilian was killed and while another was injured when militants opened fire here in two separate incidents in Srinagar.

Militants also hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district but there was no damage due to the explosion, they said.

In the first incident at about 5.50 PM, militants fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

Ahmad was taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

At about 8 PM, militants shot at and injured another person, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, at SD Colony Batamaloo here.

Dar received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding they have registered cases in the twin incidents and investigations have been launched.

In Anantnag, militants hurled a grenade towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district at 6:50 PM, another police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss.

(With PTI Inputrs)

Srinagar Militants Jammu and Kashmir Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
