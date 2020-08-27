'There Is A Threat To My Life': Rhea Chakraborty On Being Mobbed By Media

Rhea Chakraborty posted a video on Instagram saying that her father, Indrajit Chakraborty is being mobbed by media people.

"This is inside my building compound. The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retired army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate," she wrote, along with the video.

"There is a threat to my life and my family's life”, she said, adding that the family has not received help from the police.

In another post which she later deleted, she accused mediapersons of attacking her building security guard, and urged the "concerned authorities to please take notice."

“We have informed the local police station and even gone there; no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request Mumbai Police to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily.”

Meanwhile, in his first video post on the subject, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father declared that “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”