The Episode Of Tyranny Is Over: Jammu And Kashmir Political Leaders React To Mehbooba’s Release

October 13, 2020
Corona
Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5, 2019, the day the government revoked Article 370. She was booked under section 107 of CrPC, and then the stringent Public Safety Act.

Naseer Ganai 13 October 2020
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the release of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and called it the end of an episode of tyranny. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose detention under Public Safety Act was revoked Tuesday evening, would be addressing a press conference on October 16.

“I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba,” former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“This episode of tyranny is over. The goal was to intimidate Kashmiri mainstream leaders. But, as all of India is discovering, Kashmir is a laboratory where the limits of authoritarianism are being tested. I am happy for @MehboobaMufti and family though. All the best!” tweeted Congress leader Salman Soz.

“@MehboobaMufti has apparently been released. Great news. She has been through a very tough time. Wishing her all the best,” Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said.

Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5, 2019, the day the government revoked Article 370 amid military siege, communication blockade and arrest of thousands of people. She was booked under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Six months later the former chief minister was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The PSA dossier referred to Mehbooba as being a “daddy’s girl.” The dossier also equated her with Kota Rani, a medieval queen in Kashmir, who rose to power through dubious means such as poisoning her opponents. The dossier also makes comments on the marital status of Mehbooba Mufti, terming that it did not “last long.”

