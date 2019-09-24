Tharoor Takes Dig At 'Howdy Modi' With Nehru's 'US Photo'. Twitter Gives A Fact Check

Day after the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' rally in Houston that saw a participation of around 50,000 Indian Americans and US President Donald Trump, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a photograph of first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi that he claimed was taken in the US in 1954.

While the photo was aimed at taking a swipe at PM Modi, the senior Congress leader found himself surrounded in controversy.

"Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity," Tharoor had captioned the photo that showed Nehru and Indira Gandhi in an open vehicle surrounded by a sea of people.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

But it turned out that photo was not taken in the US but in USSR. In fact, the photo was not even taken in 1954 but in June 1955 in Magnitogorsk, according to fact-checking website Alt News.

After several Tweeples responded to Tharoor's post and told him it was a gaffe, the senior Congress leader issued a clarification which also overflowed with criticism against PM Modi.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

