3 CRPF Jawans Killed In Terrorist Attack In J&K's Sopore; Shelling In Poonch District

Three security personnel were killed and as many sustained injuries when terrorists attacked a checkpost jointly manned by a contingent of CRPF and J&K police on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The incident took place in Sopore town, PTI reported. The area has been cordoned and reinforcements have been brought in. A search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week. A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.

On Saturday four militants were killed in two separate operations at Shopian and Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the shelling, he said.

"At about 8.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector," the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

(With inputs from agencies)