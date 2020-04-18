3 CRPF Jawans Killed In Terrorist Attack In J&K's Sopore; Shelling In Poonch District

Three security personnel were killed and as many sustained injuries when terrorists attacked a checkpost jointly manned by a contingent of CRPF and J&K police on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The incident took place in Sopore town, PTI reported. The area has been cordoned and reinforcements have been brought in. A search operation has been started to nab the attackers.
This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week. A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.
On Saturday four militants were killed in two separate operations at Shopian and Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty in the shelling, he said.
"At about 8.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector," the spokesperson said.
He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
(With inputs from agencies)
Rahul Gandhi Is Right On COVID-19 Strategy Even If You Dismiss Him As Pappu
'Life Has No Meaning In Kashmir,' Says Man Who Collected Pieces Of Nephew's Brain Killed In Shelling
Coronavirus Highlights: 647 Confirmed Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat In 14 States, Says Health Ministry
Why Jaganmohan Reddy Is Determined To Hold Local Polls In Andhra Pradesh Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Luck Has Favoured PM Modi So Far In His Covid-19 Battle. But How Long Will His Luck Hold?
Six Coronavirus Patients, Two Suspects Escape From Isolation Ward In Madhya Pradesh
5 Crore Families Of Roadside Vendors To Face 'Financial Epidemic' Due To Lockdown: Hawkers' Body