Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

A 17-year-old daughter of a farmer in Tamil Nadu has made her parents as well as the country proud after she received a Rs 3 crore scholarship to pursue further education in the United States.

Swega Saminathan, a resident of Kasipalayam village in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, has won a full scholarship to pursue higher education from the prestigious University of Chicago in the US.

Saminathan was trained and groomed by the Dexterity Global Group from the age of 14 where she went on to become a part of its leadership development and career development programs. Dexterity Global's founder Sharad Sagar shared the news of Saminathan's achievement on social media.

A delighted Saminathan has credited Sagar and Dexterity Global for making a dream come true.

Dexterity Global was started in 2008 by Sagar as a platform to connect underprivileged students from rural or remote Indian towns and villages with global education opportunities. A social entrepreneur and expert for shows like Kaun Banega crorepati, Sagar was named by Forbes in its coveted '30 Under 30' list and was just 16 when he founded Dexterity Global.

