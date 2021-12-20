Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Swega Saminathan, a resident of Kasipalayam village in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, has won a full scholarship to pursue higher education from the prestigious University of Chicago in the US.

17-year-old Swega Saminathan with her parents | Twitter/Sharad Sagar

2021-12-20T17:00:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 5:00 pm

A 17-year-old daughter of a farmer in Tamil Nadu has made her parents as well as the country proud after she received a Rs 3 crore scholarship to pursue further education in the United States.

Swega Saminathan, a resident of Kasipalayam village in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, has won a full scholarship to pursue higher education from the prestigious University of Chicago in the US. 

Saminathan was trained and groomed by the Dexterity Global Group from the age of 14 where she went on to become a part of its leadership development and career development programs. Dexterity Global's founder Sharad Sagar shared the news of Saminathan's achievement on social media. 

(With PTI inputs)

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Amidst Ladakh Standoff India Appoints Pradeep Kumar Rawat As New China Ambassador

Dharamsala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

