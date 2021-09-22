Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
SC Declines Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple's Plea Seeking Exemption From Audit.

Run by the Travancore Royal Family, Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple's monthly expenses are Rs. 1.25 crore. However, it is only able to get Rs. 60-70 Lakh, temple administration says.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple | PTI

2021-09-22T11:24:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:24 am

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a plea filed by Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust seeking to exempt it from the audit of 25 years which was ordered by the apex court last year.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit said that the audit should be completed as soon as possible, preferably within three months. The bench also comprised of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi.

"It is clear that the audit contemplated was not intended to be confined to the temple only but with respect to the trust. This direction has to be seen in light of the reports of the amicus curiae in the case as recorded in order dated 2015," the bench said.

The Administrative Committee of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala had told the apex court on September 17  that it was in great financial stress and the offerings were not sufficient to meet the expenses, while seeking an audit of the temple-related trust run by the Travancore royal family.

All temples in Kerala are closed and while this temple's monthly expenses are Rs 1.25 crore, "we are able to hardly get 60-70 lakh rupees. Therefore, we have sought certain directions," senior advocate R Basant, appearing for the committee had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple Supreme Court National
