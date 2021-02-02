Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked By Congress Workers In Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday alleged its chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by “Congress members” in Punjab's Jalalabad, earlier today.

The party has claimed that Badal’s vehicle was pelted with stones when he was accompanying Akali candidates who were on their way to file nomination papers for the civic polls scheduled on February 14. The SAD also claimed that many party members were injured during the incident, adding that Badal was unhurt.

Badal’s media advisor Jangveer Singh alleged that the attack was led by the son of Congress MLA Raminder Singh Awla. "Congress goons pelted stones at the SAD president's vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers," alleged Jangveer Singh.

He further claimed that the police remained a "mute-spectator" during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired at his party members.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

(With PTI inputs)

