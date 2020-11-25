Covid-19: Night Curfews Allowed, Lockdowns Need Centre's Nod

Also read
- Night Curfew In Punjab From Dec 1: Amarinder Singh
- WHO Advises Against Use Of Remdesivir For Covid-19 Treatment
- Even As Covid-19 Threat Looms, 2021 Kumbh Mela In Haridwar Will Be Held
- Sputnik V’s Covid Vaccine Will Be Much Cheaper Than Pfizer, Moderna
- Covid-19 Vaccine By Oxford-AstraZeneca 'Effective', Phase 3 Trials Show
States and Union Territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of Covid-19, but they will have to consult the Centre before imposing any lockdown outside the containment zones, the ministry of home affairs said on Wednesday.
While issuing guidelines for "Surveillance, Containment and Caution" for December, the home ministry said the main focus of the directive is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of Covid-19 that are visible in the steady decline in the number of active cases in the country.
The guidelines said that keeping in view the recent spike in new cases in a few states and UTs, ongoing festival season and onset of winter, it is emphasised that to fully overcome the pandemic there is a need to maintain caution and to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy.
The containment strategy should be focussed on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines and SOPs issued by the MHA and ministry of health, they said.
"States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19 such as night curfew.
"However, state and UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/ district/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the guidelines said.
The guidelines will be effective from December 1 to December 31.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Owaisi Represents Only The Elitist Muslims, And Not The Entire Community
Cyclone Nivar Likely To Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: IMD Director
US Embassy Diplomats Meet J&K Political Leaders