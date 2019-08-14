﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Soldier Prakash Jadhav To Be Awarded Kirti Chakra On Independence Day

Soldier Prakash Jadhav To Be Awarded Kirti Chakra On Independence Day

The Kirti Chakra is the third-highest military honour awarded during peacetime

IANS 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Soldier Prakash Jadhav To Be Awarded Kirti Chakra On Independence Day
Representational Image
File Photo
Soldier Prakash Jadhav To Be Awarded Kirti Chakra On Independence Day
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T17:06:10+0530

The Kirti Chakra, the third-highest military honour awarded during peacetime, will be conferred posthumously on soldier Prakash Jadhav on Independence Day on Thursday.

Jadhav, a sapper with the Indian Army, died in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. 

Two militants were also killed in the gunfight. Jadhav, who was 29, belonged to Karnataka.

The Army has released the list of awards to be presented on Independence Day.

Eight soldiers will be honoured with the Shaurya Chakra, which is also awarded for gallantry during peacetime. Five of these awards will be presented posthumously.

Also Read: 5 IAF Pilots Who Carried Out Balakot Air Strikes To Get Gallantry Award

Defence Ministry sources said that pilots of the five Mirage-2000 fighter jets who bombed a terror launch pad in Balakot in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack will be honoured with Vayu Sena medals.

The sources said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who had shot down a Pakistani F-16 near the LoC on February 27, had been short-listed for the Vir Chakra.

The Vir Chakra is the third-highest military honour awarded for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, on land or at sea or in the air.

A formal announcement is expected later on Wednesday.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Gallantry Awards Independence Day LoC: Line of Control National
Next Story : Students of Delhi Government Schools Will Not Have to Pay Any Fees for Class 10,12 CBSE Exams: Sisodia
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters