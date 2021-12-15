Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Picture With Harbhajan Singh On Twitter Triggers Speculation

Netizens are speculating about the veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh joining Congress ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Election as Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu posted a picture with him.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Picture With Harbhajan Singh On Twitter Triggers Speculation
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh | Twitter

Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Picture With Harbhajan Singh On Twitter Triggers Speculation
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T21:50:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 9:50 pm

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday posted on Twitter a picture of him with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh which triggered a lot of speculation about the veteran off-spinner joining into the party ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled in 2022.

"Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star," Sidhu said in his tweet.

Later when reporters asked Sidhu about the picture, he said, "Listen to me, this photo explains everything. What I said, loaded with possibilities, there are many possibilities and they are possible."

The Punjab Assembly elections are due early next year.

A few days ago, Harbhajan Singh had dismissed speculation that he and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh could join the BJP as "fake news". 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu Harbhajan Singh Chandigarh Punjab Congress Chief Indian Cricketer Twitter National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Gets Approval Of Renuka Dam Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On December 27

Himachal Gets Approval Of Renuka Dam Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On December 27

Daughters Immerse Ashes Of CDS General Bipin Rawat And Wife At Ganga's Confluence Points

Minister Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Calls Journalists 'Thieves'

Kejriwal Promises International Airport, India's Biggest Sports Varsity If AAP Voted To Power

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Jammu And Kashmir: Statehood At ‘Appropriate Time’; Polls In UT EC’s Prerogative, Says Govt

LS Adjourns For The Day Amid Opposition's Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Killings

IOA Contracts With The Lalit Hotel: CIC Demands Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from India

Kolkata Police Launches 24-Hr Internet-Enabled 'Hotline Kiosk' To Aid Women In Distress

Kolkata Police Launches 24-Hr Internet-Enabled 'Hotline Kiosk' To Aid Women In Distress

‘No Separate Data On People Killed In Mob Lynching’: MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai In Parliament

‘No Separate Data On People Killed In Mob Lynching’: MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai In Parliament

On Run For 15 Years Gangster Suresh Pujari In India’s Custody

On Run For 15 Years Gangster Suresh Pujari In India’s Custody

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement