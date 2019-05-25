SiddhuQuitPolitics Trends On Twitter After Rahul Gandhi Loses From Amethi

After Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar sent in his resignation to the party high command owning moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the state, Twitter users mounted pressure on Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics.

"Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar sends his resignation to Rahul Gandhi for party's poor performance. Now waiting for Navjot Singh Sidhu to stand by his words and quit politics as promised," wrote on Twitter user

In April, Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost election from Amethi.

Soon after it became clear that the Congress President was set to lose the prestigious seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani, users on Twitter started reminding Sidhu of his promise.

The flurry of tweets targeting the cricketer-turned-politician continued on Friday and the "#SiddhuQuitPolitics" became a major trend on Twitter.

"Sherry u r sardar. Sardar known for his guts. Stand on ur publicity stand. By the way u have part time job in Bombay. 'O..Chak de phatte nap de killi, subha jallandhar shaam nu dilli' Thoko talli," wrote on user.

"Its time for siddhu to quit! If you are man of words and a sardar you must resign asap! After a tremendous defeat of Rahul Gandhi, everyone is shocked even BJP also! But anyways #SiddhuQuitPolitics," wrote another.

Posting an image of the news report that carried Sidhu's vow, another wrote, "Dear @sherryontopp please mark your word, please Resign #SiddhuQuitPolitics we all are waiting eagerly."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday blamed Sidhu's inept handling of the local government for the party's debacle in urban areas and said he intended to change his portfolio.

(IANS)