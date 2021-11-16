Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have urged PM Modi to restart it ahead of Gurupurab.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan | PTI

2021-11-16T14:55:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 2:55 pm

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees before Gurupurab on November 19. The corridor was shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, will be celebrated on November 19.

"I urge GOI to reopen Kartarpur Corridor... and to cancel the 3 farm laws on Shri Guru Nanak's Gurpurab, as it's a day for reflection, rediscovery and reiteration of Guru's message of peace, harmony & universal brotherhood,” Sidhu said.

A few days ago, Sidhu had visited the Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara in Gurdaspur and prayed for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh too requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on twitter to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, 

On November 14, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders had met the prime minister in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

(With PTI Inputs)

