January 25, 2021
Corona
This Republic Day Pledge For Free, Fair Elections In Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2021
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar
PTI
2021-01-25T07:56:42+05:30

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar urged citizens to take a pledge on the occasion of Republic Day to protect democratic institutions and achieve free and fair elections in Bengal.

"Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms. For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficial administration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to be politically neutral. Let's pledge on this Republic Day to achieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence," Dhankhar tweeted. 

 Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

With PTI inputs

