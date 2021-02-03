Shocking! 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Uncle In Uttar Pardesh’s Banda District

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.
The accused was arrested on Wednesday morning, officials said adding that the minor has been sent for a medical examination.
This incident comes just days after reports emerged that six youngsters gang-raped a Dalit woman in the state’s Badaun district and sold the video of the crime for Rs 300. Read more
According to the police, the girl was at her home on Tuesday when her 24-year-old uncle raped her.
Jaspura police station SHO Pankaj Singh said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's father.
(With PTI inputs)
