Seven Lions Take Over Road In Gujarat's Junagadh. Video Goes Viral

A city road in Junagadh, near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary, on Friday night turned surreal when a pride of seven lions was seen roaming around.

A passerby captured the scene on his mobile and shared the video on social media.

The lions can be seen roaming on the road, following heavy rainfall. The road where the lions were seen roaming around is close to the forest area. It is believed that the lions may have come out in search of food.

#WATCH Viral video of a pride of lions seen roaming around a city road in Junagadh, which is near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/QnpNQrb5yX — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

The Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to more than 60 lions, ANI news agency reported.

The pack of lions was taken back to the Sanctuary after locals informed the forest officials.

(With ANI Inputs)