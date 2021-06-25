June 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Serum Institute Manufacturing First Batch Of Covovax Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Poonawalla

Serum Institute Manufacturing First Batch Of Covovax Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Poonawalla

Taking to Twitter, SII CEO said, 'Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by @Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune.'

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 5:59 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Serum Institute Manufacturing First Batch Of Covovax Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute
File Photo
Serum Institute Manufacturing First Batch Of Covovax Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Poonawalla
outlookindia.com
2021-06-25T17:59:30+05:30

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Friday said that the SII’s Pune facility is manufacturing the first batch of Covovax, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by @Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune. The vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing. Well done team @seruminstindia."

In March this year, he had said that the clinical trials of Covovax vaccine have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

In January this year, the Serum Institute had rolled out Covishield vaccine in the country. It had entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra To Deploy Stricter Restrictions After Delta Plus Claims Maiden Life

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Adar Poonawalla Pune India serum institute COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos