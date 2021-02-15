Seeds Of Anti-Nationalism Must Be Destroyed: BJP Leader Anil Vij On Climate Activist Disha Ravi’s Arrest

In a controversial statement, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever possess seeds of anti-nationalism they should destroy it. The minister made the comment while referring to climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest.

“Whoever harbours seeds of anti-nationalism in their mind, they have to completely destroy it, be it #Disha_Ravi or anyone else,” Anil Vij tweeted.

The Bengaluru-based activist was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday for her alleged role in sharing a toolkit on the farmers’ protests. The Delhi Police had earlier booked Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for sharing the same toolkit.

A toolkit, simply put, is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements and so on.

The Delhi Police have claimed that Disha Ravi was an editor of the google document that Thunberg shared and have alleged that she was a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

The Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police had earlier lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the toolkit for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

(With PTI inputs)

