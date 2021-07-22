Schools For Classes 10 To 12 In Himachal To Reopen From August 2

Given the decline in Covid cases, the Himachal government has decided to open schools for classes 10 to 12 from August 2. The state cabinet decided on Thursday after a detailed presentation made by the education department.

The residential and partially residential schools would also open by following the SoPs. The research scholars in universities will also be allowed as per the dates to be notified by the Universities authorities.

The cabinet decided that the students of class 5th and 8th will be allowed to visit schools for doubt clearances with effect from August 2, 2021.

The government also allowed coaching, tuition, and training institutions to function with effect from July 26.

Rajeev Sharma, Secretary-Education, said the decision on the opening of the schools for higher classes has been taken because of a decline in the Covid cases and also that more than 94 percent of the staff including teaching facilities have been vaccinated. There are 15,000 schools in Himachal Pradesh.

