SC Refuses To Stay Sale Of Electoral Bonds Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The Supreme Court on Friday said that fresh electoral bonds can be issued from April 1. The decision came based on the Election Commission's argument that it approves of the instrument since without it political parties will deal in hard cash.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay the sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application moved by the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms.

The Centre had earlier told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, that the bonds would be issued from April 1 to April 10.

The NGO had claimed that there is a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming assembly elections, including in West Bengal and Assam, would further “increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies”.

With PTI inputs

