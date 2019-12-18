SC Asks Centre To Respond To 60 Petitions Challenging Citizenship Amendment Act; Next Hearing On January 22

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government seeking its reponse to 60 petitions -- including from Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Asom Gana Parishad -- challenging the newly amended Citizenship law.

While the Congress's Jairam Ramesh demanded a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the DMK said the new law shouldn't come into effect at all.

There is no stay on the Act as of now, but the court said they will examine if there was a need to put stay on the newly amended law. The apex court has set January 22 for the next hearing in the case.

The Act provides citizenship rights to certain class of refugees who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.