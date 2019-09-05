﻿
SC Allows Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija To Meet Her In Srinagar

Iltija Mufti had submitted a petition in the SC that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her for a month.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Iltija, Mufti's daughter, to meet her after she submitted in the court that she has no problem in going to her Srinagar residence but has not been able to move out freely there.

Iltija had filed a petition in the apex court demanding that she be allowed to meet her mother as she has not met her for over a month.

Along with other mainstream political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention in Srinagar since the Centre took the decision to scrap Article 370.

Earlier, Iltija had also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the restrictions on the people in Kashmir Valley.

In the letter, she said that while the country was celebrating Independence Day, Kashmiri people were being "caged like animals" and "deprived of basic human rights".

