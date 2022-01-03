Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Satya Pal Malik's Remark On PM Modi; Omar Abdullah Says 'Has Bitten Hand That Fed Him'

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, while reacting to Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s comments over PM Narendra Modi said: he has ‘bitten the hand that fed him’.

Satya Pal Malik's Remark On PM Modi; Omar Abdullah Says ‘Has Bitten Hand That Fed Him’
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (File photo) | PTI

Satya Pal Malik's Remark On PM Modi; Omar Abdullah Says ‘Has Bitten Hand That Fed Him’
2022-01-03T15:40:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 3:40 pm

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has “bitten the hand that fed him” and asserted that people of Jammu and Kashmir can “certify” his “untrustworthiness”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to media reports about Malik claiming to have entered into a verbal duel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers' protest.

"This man was their hatchet man in J&K now he bites that hand that fed him. The people of J&K can certify the untrustworthiness of Mr Malik," Abdullah said in a tweet.

Malik, who was the last governor of Jammu and Kashmir before it was bifurcated into union territories in 2019, in a video clip purportedly is saying that when he went to meet the prime minister on the issue of farmers, the latter was "arrogant" and had a fight with him within five minutes.

