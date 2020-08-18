August 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Satya Pal Malik Appointed Meghalaya Governor, Replaces Tathagata Roy

Satya Pal Malik Appointed Meghalaya Governor, Replaces Tathagata Roy

Satya Pal Malik Malik takes over from Tathagata Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.

PTI 18 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Satya Pal Malik Appointed Meghalaya Governor, Replaces Tathagata Roy
File photo
Satya Pal Malik Appointed Meghalaya Governor, Replaces Tathagata Roy
outlookindia.com
2020-08-18T11:34:58+05:30

Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred as Governor of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Malik, Governor of Goa, is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa governor in addition to his own duties, the communique said.

Malik takes over from Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.

 

Next Story >>

UP CM Gives Nod To Set Up Tribunals To Claim Property Damage From Anti-CAA Protesters

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Satya Pal Malik Tathagata Roy National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×