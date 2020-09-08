Sanjay Raut Appointed Shiv Sena's Chief Spokesperson



The Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced the appointment of its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut as the chief spokesperson of the party.

Raut, who is also the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', has lately been engaged in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Raut had flung a derogatory abuse at the Bollywood actress and said that he would only consider apologising if Ranaut apologised to the people of Maharashtra.

Raut will be working with other Lok Sabha members and Maharastra ministers who were appointed as party spokespersons.

According to a statement put out by the party on Tuesday, Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant and Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, Anil Parab, Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior leader Neelam Gorhe have also been nominated as the party's spokespersons.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine