Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
'Samajwadi Perfume' Trolled On Twitter, BJP Leader Says Can't Hide Smell Of 'Corruption'

The SP President Akhilesh Yadav launched the 'Samajwadi Perfume' on Tuesday to symbolize the spirit of 'socialism' of the party.

Akhilesh Yadav recently launched the 'Samajwadi Party' perfume | Twitter

2021-11-10T21:52:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 9:52 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been in for a fair bit of trolling on social media after he launched a new perfume with the party namesake. The red and green bottle of perfume with the words 'Samajwadi Party' printed has been splashed across social media. 

Yadav launched a 'Samajwadi Perfume' on Tuesday to symbolize the spirit of “socialism” of the party.

The perfume became viral on social media with many on Twitter resorting to some humour at the bizarre new launch by the political party. One user joked that the party should now launch cosmetics products as well now.

Not only Twitter users, SP's perfume also faced flak from Opposition. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said the 'Samajwadi Perfume' of Samajwadi Party (SP) was not enough to dispel the smell of “criminality” and “corruption” of the previous government.

"The smell of hatred, communalism, appeasement, criminality, corruption will not be removed from the previous governments by any fragrance," Sharma said.

"It should be a symbol of cleanliness, transparency, good governance and responsibility,” he said at the Circuit House here.

Talking about alliances being forged by the opposition parties in the run up to the coming election, Sharma said they will be defeated still despite these pacts.

“The opposition parties had formed alliances with different permutations and combinations, yet they lost every time, whether it’s the state assembly elections or the Parliament election,” he said.

