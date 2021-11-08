Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sacrilege Case: Punjab Police To Question Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

In 2017, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to jail for 20 years for raping two of his disciples. Punjab Police has left for Sunaria jail to question him in the Guru Granth Sahib theft case.

Sacrilege Case: Punjab Police To Question Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be questioned by Punjab Police in sacrilege case | PTI

Trending

Sacrilege Case: Punjab Police To Question Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T09:18:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 9:18 am

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police left for the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Monday morning to question Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a 2015 sacrilege case.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was named as an accused in the theft of a "bir" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs.

Related Stories

Channi Govt Instructed Punjab DGP To Frame Badal Family In Sacrilege Case, Alleges Sukhbir Badal

The four-member SIT, led by Inspector General SPS Parmar, left for the Sunaria jail from Rajpura in the morning, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police M S Bhullar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhvir Singh and Inspector Dalbir Singh are also part of the team.

"It is a process of investigation which we are taking forward," Parmar told reporters before leaving for Rohtak.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Replying to a query on how long is the questioning of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief expected to last, he said it would depend on whether he cooperates or not and "whether his replies are proper or not".

He said the SIT has prepared a list of questions for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said the Punjab Police could question the Dera Sacha Sauda sect head in the jail in connection with the 2015 sacrilege case.

The court had, however, said Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would not be taken to the Faridkot court in pursuance of a production warrant.

The Faridkot court had earlier issued the production warrant against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the case for producing him before it on October 29.

The previous SAD-BJP government in Punjab had handed over three cases -- lodged in connection with the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and torn pages of the holy book found at Bargari -- to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Punjab government, however, had handed over the probe to the SIT of the state police in September 2018, after the state Assembly passed a resolution withdrawing consent to the CBI to investigate these cases, noting a lack of progress in the investigation.

In 2017, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to jail for 20 years for raping two of his disciples.

More than two years ago, the Dera Sacha Sauda sect head was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. 

On October 18 this year, a special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Haryana Punjab Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Places Purchase Order For One Crore Doses Of Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

Centre Places Purchase Order For One Crore Doses Of Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

The Fool Who Increased VAT Will Have To Reduce It': KCR Attacks Centre On Fuel Prices

Lal Krishna Advani's Birthday: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Among Many Wish Him

Cruise Drugs Case Pay-Off Allegations: NCB Vigilance Team Summonses Independent Witness Prabhakar Sail

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

CRPF Personnel Fires AK-47 His Own Campmates: 4 Killed, 3 Injured

Delhi Govt Writes To DU Vice Chancellor To Take Action Against Principals Of 12 Colleges

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from India

Kolkata: Air Quality Worsens After Kali Puja, Diwali; Remains In Poor Category

Kolkata: Air Quality Worsens After Kali Puja, Diwali; Remains In Poor Category

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Skips NCB Summons Citing Fever

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Skips NCB Summons Citing Fever

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Pak Security Personnel Allegedly Kill Indian Fisherman In Firing Off Gujarat Coast

Pak Security Personnel Allegedly Kill Indian Fisherman In Firing Off Gujarat Coast

Read More from Outlook

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Lola Nayar / Five years after demonetisation, though cash usage has declined, it still prevails in property transactions, grocery purchase and payment for services, reveals a national online survey.

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Outlook Web Desk / The heavy rainfall, aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, led to inundation of most areas in Chennai on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs.

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End

PTI / India were knocked out of the contention for the T20 World Cup semifinals after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday. The Kiwis join Pakistan in the last four stage.

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

Outlook Web Desk / BJP West Bengal state unit vice-president Raju Banerjee said the party will take out a rally from its headquarters at around 1 pm on Monday.

Advertisement