Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday
Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T20:47:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 8:47 pm

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Maharashtra have called for state-wide bandh on Monday  over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

The shutdown has been called by the ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight," NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The workers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, he said.

"The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," he said.

The MVA demands that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misha be sacked, the NCP leader added.

"It was only after the Supreme Court's intervention that the minister's son was arrested," he said.       

The Union minister's son Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday night by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence there. He was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the workers and leaders of his party would  observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to register their protest.

"We appeal to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success," he said.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had on Saturday said his party would participate in the bandh with full force. He had also said that it was necessary to wake people up against the "anti-farmer" policies of the central government.

The three ruling allies have made it clear that the bandh was not state government-sponsored, but called by the parties.

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state are coordinating with the like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh gets good response.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have said that the department will deploy the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra bandh.

"Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guard personnel and 400 men from the Local Arms units are already deployed as additional manpower for the ongoing Navratri festival security. But, keeping the bandh in mind, Mumbai Police will use the maximum manpower to tackle any situation. Police bandobast will be (stepped up) on streets on Monday," a police official said on Sunday.

(PTI inputs)

Maharashtra Mumbai Shiv Sena Congress NCP Lakhimpur Kheri
