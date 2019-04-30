‘Rubbish, Everyone Knows Rahul Gandhi An Indian’: Priyanka Gandhi On Citizenship Row

Also Read Home Ministry Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over Complaint On His Citizenship

Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's to clarify his citizenship, his sister and the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as rubbish and said her brother was an Indian who was born and brought up in India.

"I have not heard such a rubbish earlier," Priyanka Gandhi told the media in Amethi.

Watch the video:

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship, says," The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh?" pic.twitter.com/Rgt457WMoi — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

"The entire country knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. He was born in front of all here, he grew up here and in front of all he grew, everyone knows this," she said.

Her remarks came after the Ministry issued the notice to Rahul Gandhi to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy alleged that he is a British national.

Priyanka Gandhi is on a day-long visit to the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, where he is locked in a tough fight against BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is re-contesting from the seat.

On Wednesday, she will visit Rae Bareli, the constituency of her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Amethi and Rae Bareli will head to polls in the fifth phase on May 6 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

IANS