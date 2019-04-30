Home Ministry Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over Complaint On His Citizenship

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over complaints about his citizenship. The Congress president has been given a fortnight by the Home Ministry to explain his “factual position”.

The complaint was filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who has alleged that Gandhi is a British citizen.

“I am directed to say that this Ministry has received a representation from Dr. Subramanian Swamy, in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9EH and that you were one of the Directors and Secretary of the said Company,” reads the letter from B.C. Joshi, Director (Citizenship).

The letter also says, “It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the Company’s Annual Returns filed on 10/10/2005 and 31/10/2006, your date has been given as 19/06/1970 and that you had declared your nationality as British.”

“You are requested to intimate the factual position in the matter to this Ministry within a fortnight of the receipt of this communication,” the letter adds.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy; MHA asks Rahul Gandhi to respond in the matter within a 'fortnight'. pic.twitter.com/rkFu6TJ7lu — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

Responding to the Centre’s notice, the Congress said the government is resorting to fake narrative through notices to divert attention from other issues.

“The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that's why he's resorting to fake narrative through his govt's notices to divert attention,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.