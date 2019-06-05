﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Make Sachin Pilot Rajasthan CM, Demands Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena

Make Sachin Pilot Rajasthan CM, Demands Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena

Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena said the chief minister should bear the responsibility for the election drubbing, after the party failed to bag any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
Make Sachin Pilot Rajasthan CM, Demands Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena
File Photo
Make Sachin Pilot Rajasthan CM, Demands Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena
outlookindia.com
2019-06-05T17:07:51+0530

Amid the rift in the Rajasthan Congress over the Lok Sabha debacle, a party MLA on Wednesday said that Ashok Gehlot should be replaced with his deputy Sachin Pilot as the state chief minister.

Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena said the chief minister should bear the responsibility for the election drubbing after the party failed to bag any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president," Meena told reporters at the party office in Jaipur.

The MLA, however, said it was his individual opinion that Sachin Pilot should be made the CM.

On Tuesday, Meena had expressed displeasure over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s remarks in a TV interview that his deputy and state Congress chief, Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat from Jodhpur, suggesting that it was against the interest of the party.

Of the 25 in the state, the BJP won 24 and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019, SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah On Fire, Rattles South Africa Brilliant Opening Spell – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters