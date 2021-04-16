Remdesivir For 6,000: Amid Reports Of Shortage, Drug Being Sold On OLX

Amid reports of shortage of Remdesivir in some states, an advertisement on classifieds website OLX has put up the anti-viral drug on sale for a price of Rs 6,000.

You read that right!

Some users from Maharashtra and Gujarat posted the advertisement with details and pictures of the injection.

This comes at a time when people are seen queuing up outside pharmacies to procure the medicine, which is considered a key drug in the fight against Covid-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications. Remdesivir helps shorten recovery time for patients hospitalised with coronavirus disease and is being used in combination with other drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 symptoms.

