Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all. The state government has now taken strict action against suspected employees.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees
Bluetooth slipper used for cheating in REET exam 2021. | Twitter

Trending

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T08:10:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 8:10 am

Taking strict action against those involved in alleged suspicious activities and irregularities during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021, Rajasthan government has suspended 2 senior officials and 13 employees of the education department, an official said on Tuesday.

Sawai Madhopur district's Wazirpur, Sub-Divisional Officer Narendra Kumar Meena (RAS) and two RPS officers Narayan Tiwari and Rajulal Meena have been suspended, he said.

13 employees of the education and 3 policemen were also suspended, the official added.

There were suspicious around the role of thirteen  employees of the education department during the conduct of the exam held on Sunday. Therefore, they were suspended after FIRs were registered against them, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

He said the employees will be terminated from service after allegations are found true in police investigation.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Those suspended included 10 teachers, one lecturer, one physical education teacher and one junior assistant. They were posted in Sirohi, Jalore, Barmer, Nagaur, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Bharatpur and Bundi districts.

Special arrangements were made to check for cheating during the REET examination for which 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled.

During the exam, police also arrested several dummy candidates and gang members who were facilitating cheating in different districts, according to officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rajasthan National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Changing Parties Is Fine But Not For Sake Of Power: VP Naidu Urges Youth To Join Politics

Changing Parties Is Fine But Not For Sake Of Power: VP Naidu Urges Youth To Join Politics

Two Maharashtra Women Drown In Waterfall During Family Picnic, 10-Year-Old Missing

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Meghalaya Scientists Discover Nagaland's First Cicada Specie

Akhara Parishad Chief’s Death: CBI Takes Custody Of Three Accused Held On Suicide Abetment Charge

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Sarbananda Sonowal Resigns From Assam Assembly As EC Announces Dates For By-Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Farmer Fires At Tribal Couple Using Air Gun For Grazing Cattle On His Farmland

Kerala Farmer Fires At Tribal Couple Using Air Gun For Grazing Cattle On His Farmland

J&K: One Pakistani Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pakistani Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

UP: Muslim Artist Playing Lord Ram In Ramlila Gets Threats To Be Excommunicated

UP: Muslim Artist Playing Lord Ram In Ramlila Gets Threats To Be Excommunicated

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Read More from Outlook

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

Outlook Web Desk / The legislation has been introduced to impose sanctions not only on Taliban, but also the foreign governments supporting it.

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol became just the second club to win on their first Champions League trip to the Bernabeu, after Arsenal in 2005-06.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement