Ravidas Jyanti: PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Pay Tributes To Poet-Saint Ravidas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Modi said the saint’s teachings and messages about goodwill and compassion continue to inspire the people of the country. "My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary)," the prime minister tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes to the poet-saint. Naidu showered praise on the saint for his teachings that sought to strengthen societal unity.

"My humble tributes to great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti today. Ravidas Ji believed in universal brotherhood and spread the message of unity through his writings & teachings. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings & resolve to follow the path shown by him," Naidu said on Twitter.

The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'.

(With PTI inputs)

