Netizens Want Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata And Here’s What The Veteran Industrialist Has To Say

Corona
With thousands of tweets, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter on Friday. Thousands of netizens have requested the administration to confer the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Business magnate and philanthropist Ratan Tata
Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Saturday requested Twitteratis to stop with their campaign demanding the Indian administration to confer the Bharat Ratna on him.

With thousands of tweets, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Friday as netizens demanded the country’s highest civilian award be conferred on Ratan Tata for his efforts in developing the nation.

Reacting to the overwhelming response on social media, Ratan Tata took to Twitter said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued."

The 82-year-old industrialist and philanthropist is the recipient of two of India's highest civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

The hashtag gained widespread support after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra launched the campaign.

"I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity," Tata added.

Ratan Tata's tweet garnered over 55,000 likes since morning with thousands of retweets and comments. While many hailed his simplicity and genuineness, one user said he deserved to be the President of India.

"No matter what sir we just want you to be honoured with BHARAT RATNA that's it... U r True Gem Gem stone of our nation... , said another Twitter user.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions across the nation since Ratan Tata's tweet to stop the campaign:

After retiring as the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Tata has been busy investing in start-ups and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

 

 

 

 

 

