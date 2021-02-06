Netizens Want Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata And Here’s What The Veteran Industrialist Has To Say

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Saturday requested Twitteratis to stop with their campaign demanding the Indian administration to confer the Bharat Ratna on him.

With thousands of tweets, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Friday as netizens demanded the country’s highest civilian award be conferred on Ratan Tata for his efforts in developing the nation.

Reacting to the overwhelming response on social media, Ratan Tata took to Twitter said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued."

The 82-year-old industrialist and philanthropist is the recipient of two of India's highest civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

The hashtag gained widespread support after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra launched the campaign.

Ratan Tata believes today`s generation of entrepreneurs can take India to next level. We confer the country`s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000



Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra@PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/U3Wr3aMxJh — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) February 5, 2021

"I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity," Tata added.

While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued.



Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity pic.twitter.com/CzEimjJPp5 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 6, 2021

Ratan Tata's tweet garnered over 55,000 likes since morning with thousands of retweets and comments. While many hailed his simplicity and genuineness, one user said he deserved to be the President of India.

The Legend Sir #RatanTata ... excited to see you as President of India...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Wufq3mtY74 — chetana ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Guru a Rockstar (@chedes07) February 6, 2021

"No matter what sir we just want you to be honoured with BHARAT RATNA that's it... U r True Gem Gem stone of our nation... , said another Twitter user.

No matter what sir we just want you to be honoured with BHARAT RATNA that's it...

U r True Gem ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ of our nation... #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra — à¤¹à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤·à¤¿à¤¤à¤¶à¤¾ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@harshit_1084) February 6, 2021

Here's a glimpse of the reactions across the nation since Ratan Tata's tweet to stop the campaign:

Yes, your contribution to #Bharat attract our attention and we want add Bharat before your name ! #BharatRatnaForRatanTata — PaNdEy Media (@vidhutt) February 6, 2021

How?? Just how can a man be so humble and gentle?? You could literally buy out every award in this world. You could literally create a new award with your imagination. And yet you dont wish for any honours.



Ratan Tata himself is an award for India. Ratan doesnt need Ratna ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Arjun AP (@ArjunAP55245078) February 6, 2021

People like #RatanTata don't need any awards & #SocialMedia campaigns. He is already a living legend in the eyes of millions of people.#SpreadingSmiles #SaturdayThoughts — Anish Kapoor (@AnishKapoor16) February 6, 2021

After retiring as the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Tata has been busy investing in start-ups and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

