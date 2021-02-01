Rajnath Singh Lauds Union Budget 2021, Says Its For 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

February 01, 2021
Corona
Senior BJP leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh asserted that this will strengthen the economy.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Ranath Singh
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-02-01T13:58:33+05:30
Hailing the union budget 2021, senior BJP leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and said the budget is for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and asserted that this will strengthen the economy.

The pace of structural reforms was accelerated by the government's Aatmanirbhar packages to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday while presenting the union budget 2021.

Ruling party leaders lauded the budget for its focus on a number of measures, including capital expenditure, tax exemption for senior citizens and incentives for start-ups among others.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the budget will provide a major boost to India's infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare.

Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain praised the budget's emphasis on affordable housing for all, and said it is sensitive to the needs of diverse sections of society.

Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a well laid-out plan to get the economy back on track.

"A forward-looking budget. It will make good on the government's USD 5 trillion economy promise. Multiple pluses:increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs.)



Rajnath Singh Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2021

