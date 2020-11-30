Rajinikanth To Announce Decision On Party After Meeting Members

Against the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics, superstar Rajinikanth says "will announce my decision soon" on electoral politics after meeting party members.

The meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram's district secretaries was held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

While the office-bearers expressed their opinions, he conveyed his views on the matter to them, he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence after winding up consultations with RMM secretaries at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

"They (functionaries) told me that they are with me whatever my decision may be. I will make known by decision (on political foray) as soon as possible," he said and raised both his hands to gesture 'Vanakkam' in his inimitable style.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

Rajinikanth had on October 29 said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Rajinikanth had for the first time disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and that the doctors were against him venturing into politics in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, he had said that he would announce his decision on entering politics after consultations with office-bearers of his Mandram.

With PTI inputs

