Rajasthan Speaker Moves SC After HC Relief To Sachin Pilot Camp Till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs.

The high court had Tuesday said it would deliver its order on July 24 on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them. It asked the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

The Speaker, in his plea filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, has said that the disqualification process is part of the Assembly proceedings and hence, the high court could not have interfered by asking him to defer it till Friday.

The Speaker’s counsel had twice before agreed to the high court’s “request” to extend the deadline for receiving replies from the MLAs to the show cause notices.

Pilot and other rebel MLAs have challenged their disqualification notices in the high court through a writ petition. The petition was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were held.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

The hearing continued on Monday but it remained inconclusive and resumed on Tuesday.

The Pilot camp, however, argued that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

In its complaint to the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they 'voluntarily' give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Team Gehlot Huddles

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cabinet met on Tuesday. However, no decision on floor test or special session of Rajasthan assembly was taken during the meeting.

Gehlot will wait till the Rajasthan High Court pronounces order on July 24 on the disqualification plea. At the Tuesday's cabinet meet, discussions revolved mostly around increasing coronavirus cases in the state and the measures to be taken to contain it. Discussions were also held on state's finances. Earlier, Gehlot addressed a Congress Legislature Party meeting at the Farimont Hotel where he and his MLAs are camping.

The notices to MLAs were served after the party complained to the Speaker that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings, on Monday and Tuesday last week.

(With PTI Inputs)