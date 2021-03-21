Arrested For Asking Sexual Favours From Rape Survivor, Rajasthan ACP Gets Compulsory Retirement

Days after Rajasthan police officer Kailash Chand Bohra was arrested for demanding sexual favours from a rape survivor who sought action on a complaint filed by her, the Rajasthan government has decided to compulsorily retire the officer.

The decision to compulsorily retire the cop has been taken in “public interest”, said the order signed by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar.

The action against Bohra (52) has been taken according to the recommendations of the high-level standing committee of the administrative reforms department, under rule 53 (I) of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, stated the order.

Bohra was posted as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the special investigation unit for crimes against women in the DCP East office.

He was arrested from his office on March 14 by an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team.

"The Governor is hereby pleased to compulsorily retire the said Shri Kailash Chand Bohra from service in public interest with effect from the date of receipt of this order by him," the order said.

ACP Bohra had first demanded money from the woman, who had lodged three complaints including one of rape, ACB DGP B L Soni had said Sunday, adding that after the woman expressed her inability to give him money he allegedly began demanding sexual favours from her.

Bohra was investigating these cases.

The issue was also raised in the assembly by the opposition BJP on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal had assured the house that the offending officer would be terminated from the service.

