March 01, 2021
Corona
Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Beating Wife To Death

The accused, identified as one Rakesh Meena, thrashed his wife with a leather belt in an inebriated condition, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
Representational Image
2021-03-01T15:26:27+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Kota district has been arrested for beating his wife to death, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Meena. On Saturday night, he returned home in an inebriated condition and thrashed his wife, Vimlabai (31), police said.

Soon after the incident the victim was rushed to the Jhalawar district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said.

Police arrested Rakesh Meena, a resident of Poli village, on Sunday night after the victim’s parents lodged a case of murder against him, Eklera police station SHO Laxman Singh said. 

The SHO said the accused thrashed his wife with a leather belt after which she fell unconscious.

 (With PTI inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

