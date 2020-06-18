June 18, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Railways To Terminate Chinese Company's Contract Due To 'Poor Progress'

Railways To Terminate Chinese Company's Contract Due To 'Poor Progress'

Railways saod the Chinese firm were supposed to complete the work by 2019, but only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far.

PTI 18 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Railways To Terminate Chinese Company's Contract Due To 'Poor Progress'
A train runs on a rail bridge towards Katra amind heavy fog, in Jammu.
PTI File Photo
Railways To Terminate Chinese Company's Contract Due To 'Poor Progress'
outlookindia.com
2020-06-18T15:57:00+0530
Also read

The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.

The Railways had given the contract worth Rs 471 crore to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016.

They were supposed to complete the work by 2019, but only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far, said the Railways. 

Also Read: ‘Boycott China Unrealistic’: India Can Only Cut 30% Chinese Imports

Railways decision comes days after 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. 

Also Read: No Chinese Equipment For 4G Upgradation, Centre To Tell BSNL

Next Story >>

'Close Down Restaurants Selling Chinese Food, Boycott Chinese Goods': BJP's Ramdas Athawale

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI China Indian Railways India-China Border National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos