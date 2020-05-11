Railways Issues Dos And Don'ts For Passengers As Limited Train Services Start Tomorrow

After the Indian Railways announced to start the services of the 15 pair of air conditioned trains from Tuesday equivalent to the Rajdhani Express, it issued a set of advisories for the passengers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday had also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel.

The special trains will have only AC classes and fare structure shall be as applicable for regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains.

Here Is What Passengers Have Been Advised To Do:

Passengers shall reach station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening.

All passengers have been advised to download and use Aarogya Setu application.

Passengers have been asked to carry own line as no blankets will be provided in the train.

The passengers have also been asked to bring their own food, drinking water as there will be no catering services in the rail.

The railways will make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis.

Advance reservation period will be maximum of seven days; no RAC, waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff will be permitted.

Passengers will not be allowed into the railway station without a conformed e-ticket.

It's a must to wear face mask at the railway station and in the train.

All passengers will be provided hand sanitiser at stations and in coaches.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.